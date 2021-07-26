$582.03 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report sales of $582.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $512.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $770.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

