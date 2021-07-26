$55.81 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report sales of $55.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.16 million to $57.45 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $47.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $222.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%.

LQDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $409,578.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,378.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $719.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

