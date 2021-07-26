544,802 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 544,802 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287.

POSH stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

