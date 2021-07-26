534,600 Shares in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 534,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.76% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DESP. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $902.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

DESP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

