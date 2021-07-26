50,100 Shares in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITHXU. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,506,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

