497 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after acquiring an additional 247,393 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,833 shares of company stock worth $30,566,314. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -67.09. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.