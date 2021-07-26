4,846 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 87.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 143.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 133,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55.
BHF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Further Reading: Operating Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.