4,846 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 87.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 143.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 133,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

