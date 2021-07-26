4,617 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $6,440,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

