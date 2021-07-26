$42.55 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report sales of $42.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.60 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $26.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $176.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $176.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $213.30 million, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $219.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Impinj stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

