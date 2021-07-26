414 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $548,158,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $367,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SEA by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $297.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

