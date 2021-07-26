3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $200.63. 3,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.14. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.17.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.