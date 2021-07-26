3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

NYSE MMM opened at $200.49 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

