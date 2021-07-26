37,070 Shares in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Bought by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

PCEF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,423. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

