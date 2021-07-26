$37.56 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce sales of $37.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.17 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,506. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

