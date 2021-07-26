3,600 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,166,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $368.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

