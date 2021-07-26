360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $25.97

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $23.81. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 12,170 shares trading hands.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

