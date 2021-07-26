318,782 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 318,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Oak Street Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after buying an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after buying an additional 1,374,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $7,719,196.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,612,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,318,685 shares of company stock valued at $498,472,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

