3,140 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

