3,110 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Hershey by 39.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 571,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after acquiring an additional 161,878 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $49,608,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 105.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $179.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.24. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.62.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.