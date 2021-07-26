29,529 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,690,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,962,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,706,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,604,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NAPA opened at $23.11 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. Analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

