$293.92 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report $293.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the lowest is $283.50 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $207.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.95. 352,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $60.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.