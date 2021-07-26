$28.30 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report sales of $28.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $24.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $112.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $114.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.60 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $123.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $7,040,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

