$267.20 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post $267.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.46 million and the highest is $267.94 million. Omnicell reported sales of $199.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $151.35. 135,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,780. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 196.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $154.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.78.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

