261 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $264.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,496,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 790,249 shares of company stock worth $193,389,203. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

