$235.21 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post sales of $235.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.80 million and the highest is $254.00 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $187.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $975.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 145,825 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 107,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.52. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

