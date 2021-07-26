2,009 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $2,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.84.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

