$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.14. 1,211,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54. Textron has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.