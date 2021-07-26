$2.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $168.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.83. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

