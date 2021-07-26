191,647 Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

NYSE:PAX opened at $15.83 on Monday. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $819.20 million and a PE ratio of 30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

