$18.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report sales of $18.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.19 billion. Intel reported sales of $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $73.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $76.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

