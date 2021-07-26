$171.50 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce sales of $171.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.20 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $695.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $781.00 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $860.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.