15,257 Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

LCY stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.