15,010 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.30 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.