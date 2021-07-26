14,990 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPT opened at $92.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -178.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

