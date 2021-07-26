$149.00 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $149.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.83 million. WesBanco posted sales of $151.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $591.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.35 million to $600.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

