128,830 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,830 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $401,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 224,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,396,355. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

