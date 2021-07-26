$122.38 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post sales of $122.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $135.90 million. Universal Display posted sales of $57.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $553.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.90 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $677.93 million, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $700.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.25. 175,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,334. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

