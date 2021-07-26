$121.47 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report $121.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.40 million and the highest is $140.98 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $550.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.40 million to $580.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $611.85 million, with estimates ranging from $555.20 million to $651.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $462.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $17.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

