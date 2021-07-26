1,205 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

FAF stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.79. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

