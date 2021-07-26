$12.35 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report $12.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.55 million and the lowest is $12.21 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $58.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 94,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,726. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,795.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,790. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

