$112.33 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $112.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the highest is $114.69 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $262.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $475.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.82 million to $478.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $547.11 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $595.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after acquiring an additional 356,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $15,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 156,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,258. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

