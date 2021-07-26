111,163 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 183,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 370.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Square from $317.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.03.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 868,991 shares of company stock valued at $196,364,464. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

