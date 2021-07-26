111,163 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,240,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SQ traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 183,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 370.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.25.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Square from $317.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.03.
In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 868,991 shares of company stock valued at $196,364,464. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
