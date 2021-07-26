10,700 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.54.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

