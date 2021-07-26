101,563 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

