$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,387,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,320,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.