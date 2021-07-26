$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.26. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $30.65. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,350. Koppers has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Koppers by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Koppers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

