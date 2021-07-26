$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Newmont reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Shares of NEM opened at $60.11 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

