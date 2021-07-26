-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.94). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

EDIT stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.95.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

