$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.