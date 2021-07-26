$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 114,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

